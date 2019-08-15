Zibo Officials set to come to Erie

Officials from Zibo, China will soon be making their way to Erie.

This comes after Erie Mayor Joe Schember and others made their way to the sister city for the first time in 12 years, back in April.

Two Zibo Officials will come at the end of September to tour local hospitals. A cooperative agreement in healthcare is one of the things that the Sister City is looking to help grow with us.

One City Official explained that the hope is this is the first couple visits from Zibo Officials.

“We’re working on having a second delegation visiting us either later in the fall, or early spring to work on youth exchange and educational cooperative agreements,” said Chris Groner, Director, Department of Economic Community Development.

Right now officials are scheduled to arrive Saturday, September 28, and are scheduled to depart Wednesday, October 2.