Zodiac Dinor opening for dine-in service despite state orders

The 73-year-old Zodiac Dinor is defying state orders.

The famous dinor opened today after months of having its doors closed. Regulars can now get back to dining-in, but with some new regulations.

The dinor’s capacity will operate at 50%. Customers must wear masks when entering the dinor. Tables are set 6 feet apart.

Workers at the dinor will also be wearing face shields throughout their shifts, even the workers in the kitchen. Workers will have to sanitize frequently once customers are done dining-in.

But one of the employees at the dinor says the dinor isn’t worried about being shutdown.

“All of the feedback has been great from the citizens of Erie County, so I’m not worried about it yet. Worse case scenario I figure they will come in and ask us to close if they really want us to close,” Samantha Wadley, server, Zodiac Dinor.

You can still use DoorDash if you’re not comfortable dining in.