Zoning Hearing Board tables ordinance of vacant property of a residential neighborhood in South Shore Drive

The Zoning Hearing Board has tabled the ordinance of the vacant property of a residential neighborhood in South Shore Drive.

The board will continue the conversation next month about the concerning vacant property located at the 2100 block of South Shore Drive.

This comes after the Diamond Design Construction Company sought approval to allow a proposed dwelling construction to happen at that location.

The zoning hearing board voted four to zero to table this ordinance.

