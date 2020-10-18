Zoo Boo is underway at the Erie Zoo

A spooktacular event is now underway over at the Erie Zoo.

Zoo Boo is a family friendly event that gives kids the chance to dress up in their Halloween costumes while visiting the zoo.

The event looks different this year since families can take part in a scavenger hunt. Fair food vendors will also be available to guests.

More than 240 people are in attendance per hour at this event.

“It’s going amazing. We have been sold out for the last three days including today. Everyone that comes and attends Zoo Boo helps us get through the Fall and Winter months,” said Emily Smicker, Marketing Coordinator at the Erie Zoo.

If you are planning on heading to Zoo Boo, the event will take place until October 30th.

Tickets must be purchased online at the Erie Zoo’s website.