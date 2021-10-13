Zoo Boo kicks off at the Erie Zoo

A Halloween tradition returns. Zoo Boo kicked off on October 13th at the Erie Zoo,

The scary, but not too scary, event is geared toward kids of all ages.

Zoo Boo did happen last year with some variations because of COVID, but this year the event is closer to what we’ve seen in the past.

The treat stations, troll bridge, and Eerie Express train all returned this year.

“Last year we were excited to have Zoo Boo, but it was a little different. This year it feels really good to get back a little bit closer to normal. Still safe, but to have that trick-or-treating aspect back feels good to see so many people back on the grounds again,” said Emily Smicker, Event Coordinator for the Erie Zoo.

Zoo Boo runs from Wednesday to Saturday up until October 30th.

People are encouraged to purchase tickets online. To purchase tickets, click here.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists