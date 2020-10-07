ZooBoo 2020: Changes you need to know before you go

A popular Halloween tradition is still happening despite COVID-19, but with a few changes.

ZooBoo 2020 is a go, but there are a few changes you’ll need to know before you go.

This scary, but not too scary Halloween event kicks of October 14th and runs through the end of the month.

The days and times are different this year as is the way you get tickets. On This Week in Erie we’re talking all things ZooBoo with the zoo guy Scott Mitchell.

Watch the full digital exclusive This week in Erie for more on the changes you need to know.