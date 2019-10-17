ZooBoo begins tonight at the Erie Zoo

If you haven’t chosen your Halloween costume yet, it’s time to break them out, because ZooBoo kicks off tonight at the Erie Zoo.

ZooBoo is a family-friendly event where children 12 and under can walk through the zoo to get treats from trick-or-treating booths placed throughout the park. There is even a troll that guards the zoo bridge, a stage for dancing, and a talking pumpkin.

ZooBoo will run October 17th through October 30th from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. On Saturday, October 19th and 26th ZooBoo will run from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Tickets are $7 for zoo members and $9 for non-members at the door. Infants 2 and under are free. Children 12 and under may trick-or-treat. All visitors must have a ticket.

ZooBoo serves as a major fundraiser for the Erie Zoo and all proceeds from the event help to improve current exhibits and support expansion projects.