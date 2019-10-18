ZooBoo now open for the season at the Erie Zoo

ZooBoo is now open for the season at the Erie Zoo.

The annual celebration of all things Halloween runs from now through October 30th. Kids 12 and under will be able to travel between the various booths and exhibits, collecting treats along the way.

Last night’s opening night kicked off the 30th year for ZooBoo. In honor of that milestone, the decision was made to feature some of the favorites from over the years.

“Every night, we have type kind of entertainment. We have a community booth for other people who want to participate in the event, but can only do it for one night. We have a creepy animal encounters from time to time. Of course, we have the troll bridge and talking pumpkin, and everybody loves riding the train in the dark,” said Scott Mitchell, President, Erie Zoo.

The hours are 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, and 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays through October 30th.