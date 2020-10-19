ZooBOO taking place until Oct. 30th at the Erie Zoo

A spooktacular event is underway at the Erie Zoo.

ZooBOO is a family-friendly event that gives kids the chance to dress up in their Halloween costumes while visiting the zoo.

The event looks different this year as families can take part in a scavenger hunt. Fair food vendors will also be available.

The zoo says there are more than 240 people in attendance per hour.

“It’s going amazing. We have been sold out for the last three days including today, Everyone that comes and attends ZooBOO helps us get through the fall and winter months,” said Emily Smicker, marketing coordinator, Erie Zoo.

If you’re planning on heading to ZooBOO, the event will take place until October 30th, and you must buy your tickets online this year.