ZooBoo tickets now on sale

Get your costumes picked out and ready…. tickets are now on sale for ZooBoo 2021.

The Erie Zoo posted on its Facebook page that tickets are now on sale for ZooBoo 2021. New this year, you can purchase “treater” or “non treater” tickets.

The event will run:

October 13-15 – 6-9 p.m.

October 16-17 – 12-9 p.m.

October 20-22 – 6-9 p.m.

October 23-24 – 12-9 p.m.

October 27-29 – 6-9 p.m.

October 30 – 12-9 p.m. Last admission each night is 8:15 p.m.



The Eerie Zoo GrubsHub will be on the front lawn for all your “creepy cravings”, you can dance to Monster Mash at DJ Bill Page’s Spooky Jukebox. Don’t forget say hi to the Talking Pumpkin, make a stop on the Troll Bridge, and take a spooky ride through the zoo on the Eerie Express train.

Visit eriezoo.org/events/zooboo-2021 to purchase tickets. Tickets for advanced member treaters are $8. Tickets for advanced member non treaters are $6. Tickets for advanced non member treaters are $11. Tickets for advanced non member non treaters are $9. All ticket prices will increase by $2 at the door.

