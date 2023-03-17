(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is advising the public that road work on Zuck Road is set to begin on Monday, March 20.

The $7.8-million project will resurface the 2 miles of Zuck Road from Zimmerly Road to West 26th Street in Millcreek Township. Road work will include milling and overlay, ADA compliant curb ramps, culvert replacement, drainage improvements, signage and pavement markings, new traffic signal equipment, signal retiming, and left turn lanes.

Construction will begin with tree removal on March 20. Roadway work is set to begin on April 3 and will end during the 2024 construction season.

Lane closures are expected. A 2.5-mile detour will be necessary while culvert replacement is underway. The detour will last about two months and will use West 38th Street, Sterrettania Road, and West 26th Street.

The total contract cost is $7,825,122 and will be paid using federal funds. Lindy Paving of New Galilee was awarded the contract.

For complete project details, go to the PennDOT project webpage.