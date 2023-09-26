Another major piece of the Zuck Road project has finished, and traffic is once again flowing.

A portion of Zuck, just south of 26th Street, has reopened following a box culvert replacement.

The road had been closed to through traffic since early June from 32nd Street north to Route 20.

According to PennDOT, short-term lane restrictions will remain in effect as roadway reconstruction work continues.

Drivers are reminded to be careful in construction zones and pay attention to changing traffic patterns.