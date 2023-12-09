A partnership between two local non-profits is geared towards helping families in need in Erie. The project allows children and parents to wake up to a gift on Christmas morning.

The Angel Tree Partnership allows families to experience a Christmas with gifts waiting to be unwrapped.

Community Shelter Services and the Erie Playhouse are presenting the Angel Tree Partnership to the Erie Community. The project allows people to enjoy a holiday show and participate in a good cause.

“It’s a beautiful thing for the homeless that will be waking up Christmas morning because of the wonderful support here at the playhouse they put a $10 donation, their name on an ornament here and it will purchase a $10 gift card for the homeless for Christmas morning,” said Diane Lazette, executive director of community shelter services.

The process is easy for anyone looking to give back this holiday season.

“They can either bring in gift cards if they’re not going to be able to make a performance they can drop off gift cards here at the playhouse or at Community Shelter Services on 16th Street,” said Lazette.

Lazette said this allows children to wake up to a surprise on Christmas morning.

“Rather than experiencing nothing, the kids receive the wrapped gift and the adults will receive a gift card and a pair of socks with a beautiful ribbon on it,” she explained.

The executive director of the erie playhouse said his staff is always excited to collaborate on projects like this that involve giving back to the erie community.

“There are so many families who are in need and so those of us who are in a position to provide some amount of support we’re certainly grateful to be able to do that to help others in our community,” said Zach Floch, executive director of the erie playhouse. “We’re excited that as we’re doing it’s a wonderful life that our audience members have the opportunity to help another non-profit and to help families in our community.”

The Angel Tree Partnership will continue until Sunday, December 17 at the Erie Playhouse.