Local nonprofits see fundraising impact from COVID-19

This week is Celebrate Nonprofits Week. This is a new initiative that was started by the nonprofit partnership.

Mayor Joe Schember, County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie Community Foundation endorsed the celebration of Nonprofit Week while saying that nonprofits do a lot for the community and hope the public can return the favor.

“We hope that everyone thanks their nonprofits either just sending a note to their favorite nonprofits. You can send them a donation help them out to continue to do their great work, but recognize that nonprofit that you care about,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

Celebrate Nonprofits Week encourages the public to show their support to local nonprofits in a variety of ways including posting public thank yous on social media or by donating.

“A lot of groups have been around for over a hundred years so it’s hard to imagine an Erie without the Philharmonic, the Playhouse, the Zoo or all of the groups in town sort of coming together,” said Steve Weiser, Executive Director of the Erie Philharmonic.

With many fundraisers being canceled this summer, nonprofits are asking you not to forget about them with multiple ways to show your support.

“We had a group of some of our younger theater performers who had just graduated from the program begin a social media challenge called the sixteenth bar challenge where they challenged people to sing a song for there first audition and then to make a donation on Gofundme,” said Kate Neubert-Lechner, Executive Director of the Erie Playhouse.

The Gofundme page has currently raised over $5,000 for the Playhouse. The executive director of the Philharmonic said the community support truly makes a difference.

“A testament to the community itself that they’re willing to step up and help support these groups in sort of this time of need. They’re helping us get through it as well,” said Weiser.