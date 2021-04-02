Local officials speak out on impact of Roar on the Shore on local charities and community

Roar on the Shore gave many local charities a platform and fundraising roughly $20,000 each year. Jonathan Rilling from Erie Homes for Children and Adults says things changed for the better the year after they were selected.

“Raising the community awareness of people with disabilities is very important to us. It’s part of our strategic plan. Roar on the Shore gave us a platform to have our folks out and experience that event with everybody else right downtown.” said Jonathan Rilling, Vice President of Marketing Advancement and Communications.

Rilling says while there is a need for events like Roar on the Shore, Erie has a lot to offer. He says he hopes another major fundraising event take its place.

“We have a lot of reasons to keep people coming back, so I really do hope that there’s an event that comes up, as all non-profits would, to stimulate the local economy and inject some much needed funds into the non-profit sector.” Rilling said.

Mayor Joe Schember says Roar on the Shore will be missed by many in the community. He says he’s open to establishing another event that showcases Erie.

“My team and I are definitely ready to help and to talk about how we could structure something like that, that could work well and benefit the community.” Mayor Schember said.

Schember said Roar on the Shore will be missed, especially by downtown businesses.

“A lot of people in Erie are going to miss it for sure. I know a lot of the hotels and restaurants in the area have a great weekend when that took place because all the people in town needed a place to stay and something to eat.” Mayor Schember said.

Staff from local hotels and restaurants say Roar on the Shore always brought lots of business and the event will be missed.