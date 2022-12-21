(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Not everybody is guaranteed their next meal. In fact, many children in Erie County are enduring food insecurity, and that doesn’t go away during the holidays.

The reduced-cost or free breakfast and lunch programs in schools help supplement a child’s caloric needs, but school isn’t every day of the week — weekends could see children struggling to find food. In Erie County, both YMCA and Second Harvest Food Bank are working together to help children get the food they need to thrive.

YMCA of Greater Erie runs a meal program. That’s a year-round program.

“The fact is that food insecurity among children doesn’t go away at various times of the year — it’s a constant struggle that children have,” said Tammy Roche of YMCA of Greater Erie.

Those free meals are available in the later afternoons, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays at ECAT (Erie Center for Arts and Technology, located at the former Wayne School, 650 East Ave. Suite 120 in Erie). The free meals are available for children aged 2 through 18. There is no income requirement and no registration is necessary.

“We’ve been providing this service to the community for more than a decade,” Roche said. “We’re fortunate to have a partner like ECAT that’s located in the poorest ZIP code in Erie County. It’s definitely in the right spot to reach kids who are in need.”

Resources being finite, YMCA of Greater Erie coordinates with other agencies to ensure that services aren’t doubled. For example, YMCA of Greater Erie provides meals throughout the week, and Second Harvest has a BackPack program that sends kids home with food on Fridays that they’ll need throughout the weekend.

Along that same line of thinking, YMCA of Greater Erie will serve it’s last meal of the year on Dec. 23 and resume services on Jan. 3, 2023. Meanwhile, Second Harvest is readying backpacks with food to sustain children through the whole winter break from school.

Throughout its 11-county service area, the Second Harvest BackPack program is in 47 schools. That program helps sustain a total of about 2,700 students through the BackPack program. It also offers a food pantry program for older students in 22 schools.

In Erie County, 1,313 students are in the BackPack program, and 150 students have access to the pantry program.

“In the BackPack program, we take products that are easy to prepare, like peanut butter, pudding, apple sauce, and Chef Boyardee, and discretely fill their BackPacks, and they collect them to take them home on the weekends,” said Natalie Massing, marketing and media coordinator for Second Harvest Food Bank. “When they’re going on holiday break, we provide more food.”

And while children in Erie County this holiday season will be supplied with the food they need for the holiday break, the efforts will continue all year. Food insecurity isn’t only during the holidays.

“It’s a year-round need to supply meals for kids,” Roche said.