As the House apparently gets closer to a vote on the possible next speaker, questions about the political fallout continue.

Chelsea Swift spoke with local experts about the impact of Capitol Hill’s ongoing leadership drama.

It’s been more than a week since U.S. Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) lost his speakership and Republicans continue to battle over who the next speaker should be.

One political expert from Mercyhurst University says the GOP is going through a civil war and added far-right Republicans are battling with moderate party members.

“The Republicans have a majority in the House of Representatives, which means it’s their responsibility to make sure that a speaker is elected, and they’re having a very difficult time doing that,” said Dr. Joseph Morris, chair of the department of political science at Mercyhurst University.

Morris said on Tuesday, the House will vote on an Ohio Republican and chairman of the judiciary committee.

“Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is an individual who’s been nominated by the Republicans to be Speaker of the House, and he represents really more of the extreme elements of the Republican Party,” said Morris.

Another political expert, Jeff Bloodworth from Gannon University, said he thinks it’s more likely for the acting Speaker Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) to be elected.

Bloodworth said he believes Jim Jordan being elected Speaker would create a number of challenges.

“(A) 100% chance of a government shutdown that’s going to last a very long time, and that’s going to damage the American economy,” said Bloodworth. “There are principal conservatives who actually have ideas about reducing federal spending, and we should listen to them. It’s going to be a government shutdown, and it’s going to be all about style and not substance.”