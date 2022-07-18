Local realtors and lenders are weighing in on the current status of the housing market and how it is being reflected among buyers and sellers.

The housing market is becoming more populated as it remains consistent, but a local realtor told us her thoughts on the market and if inflation could become an issue.

Realtors have seen a rise and fall of the housing market, but it has remained consistent within the last month.

“The market really hasn’t changed much. Buyers are still out there. All of my buyers are still looking that have not been able to get a home. I have not seen a decrease at all.” said Dee Caruana, realtor at Agresti Real Estate.

The only decrease realtors have noticed reflect on the patience future buyers have during the purchasing process.

“We did lose a couple buyers over the time frame over frustration of not being able to get a home because of the multiple offer bidding process,” Caruana added.

The market is now offering a solution to those buyers and a better chance to possibly hear, “Congratulations on your new home”.

“We haven’t jumped up a lot, but there are definitely more listings on the market which is helping obviously for the buyers,” said Caruana.

This consistency is being reflected in banks for people looking to take out a mortgage on a home.

“Here at Marquette, I don’t think we’ve seen a shift. Lot of the deals to buy a house are still competitive and multiple bids, and that’s why it’s important for our clients to come in and become pre-qualified before buying a home,” said Ed Drexler, senior vice president of residential lending at Marquette Savings Bank.

A local realtor from Agresti Real Estate tells us what potential buyers should know before purchasing their home

“The pre-approval out of the way is super important. You don’t have time in this market to call a lender and get pre-approved because the contracts are coming together so fast. Secondly, patience. They definitely need to be patient,” Caruana added.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Caruana said she believes inflation will eventually play a role in the market by leading to job loss and high interest rates.