Local shelter collects blankets for the homeless this winter

Blizzard of Blankets took place On Saturday November 21st.

This was an event that collected blankets for those in need this Winter.

It’s the 25th Annual Blizzard of Blankets. This event also usually takes place over in Perry Square.

This year however, the event took place over at the Upper Room. The Upper Room is a welcoming place for Erie’s Homeless.

The Upper Room is collecting blankets outside of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church of Christ on West 10th Street.

The executive director of the Upper Room said that although they’ve had to make some changes right now, all of the donates are accepted and appreciated.

It’s working out beautifully. Cars are pulling up and making their contributions and I think maybe in the future we’re gonna continue to do it here. It’s very convenient and we have people directing traffic,” said Christopher Taylor, Executive Director of the Upper Room.

Taylor added that the goal is for these blankets and clothes to be distributed to the roughly 1,000 homeless people here in Erie.