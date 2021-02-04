Local teen recognized by PETA with Hero to Animals Award

14-year old Avery Sontheimer has raised over $17,000 for animal shelters across the country, and doing so all while battling cancer.

Avery’s Pawsitive Change has sent 2,000 letters along with $5 or $10 gift cards to animal shelters and inspired the charity’s nearly 7,000 Facebook fans to support animal shelters as well.

PETA is honoring Sontheimer with the Hero to Animals award and celebrating Sontheimer, who is “making the world a better place by caring for others. Her determination and passion for helping animals make us all want to be better activists too.”

Sontheimer was featured back in July as our Good Kid of the Week.