(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — At about 11 a.m. on March 31, some 60 people crowded the lobby, the hallway and the conference room of the Courtyard by Marriot on Peach Street in Erie for the FX Vintage Toy Roadshow.

Many people had boxes wrapped in plastic bags to protect their collectables from the rain, some carried a single item by hand, some carried a small stack by hand truck, and others carried a full load of vintage toys by the wagonful.

Barbie Dolls, baby carriages, Tonka trucks, wind up toys, an old space launch set from the 1960s, a metal fire truck from the 1930s, film reels, children’s books — they were all on hand for the roadshow. One patron hoped to even sell the wagon she had used to wheel in the toys.

At the front, two appraisers discussed each toy with each hopeful toy owner.

In the hallway, people queued up, anxiously waiting for their number to be called.

Larry Maxted of Harborcreek poses for a photo beside his collection of vintage toys during the FX Vintage Toy Roadshow on March 31 in Erie.

Larry Maxted of Harborcreek waited with a medium-sized stack of vintage toys. Most of the toys were from his childhood. He had moved them years ago when he bought a new house. For one reason or another, he never had time to sell the toys, but now two years into retirement, it seems like the perfect time to offload them, and maybe make money.

“Maybe some of it isn’t valuable, and in that case, I’ll feel OK getting right of it,” Maxted said.

He had arrived a little after 10 a.m. (the event officially started at 10 a.m.), but he noted that many people had arrived by 9 a.m. Maxted said he expected to be waiting at least two or three more hours.

Larry Maxted of Harborcreek takes his vintage “Space City” toy set out of a protective plastic bag. Maxted hoped to receive an offer to buy the toy during the FX Vintage Toy Roadshow on March 31 in Erie.

One toy set, in particular, was his standout item — a rocket space station set from 1964.

“It’s been closed up since 1964, and it’s complete, so maybe somebody will be interested in that,” he said.

A search on eBay showed an empty box for the toy set listed for $995. Another eBay listing is for just the rocket that’s included within the Space City set — that is listed for $35,000.

“I looked up a few things on the Internet — I saw one listing for $1,000 and I also saw one listed for $35,000,” he said.

“So if they offer me $25,000, they’ll have a deal,” he added with a laugh.

Larry Maxted of Harborcreek shows off his childhood toy set, a 1964 “space city.” Maxted hoped to get an offer for the set during the FX Vintage Toy Roadshow on March 31 in Erie.

Everything he had has been kept in its original box. It was a quirk of his family growing up.

“We were an anal family that just kept boxes,” Maxted said.

The age-old story in the collectables world — be it comic books, trading cards, video games or toys — is that parents got rid of everybody’s childhood toys when they moved out. That didn’t happen with Maxted’s childhood toys.

“I moved out and my parents just had everything in the attic and they just didn’t get to it,” he said.

Laura Yochim of Millcreek shows off a vintage windup crawling baby toy at the FX Vintage Toy Roadshow on March 31 in Erie.

Down the hall, Laura Yochim of Millcreek waited with her lot.

She had an antique toy firetruck with her. It was left to her by her late aunt. The firetruck dates back to the 1930s, Yochim said. It has a working ladder, but some of the paint is starting to crumble.

“But it’s 90 years old,” Yochim said. “My paint would be starting to crumble too at 90 years old.”

Some 10 years ago, her aunt was offered $600 for the toy. She’s not sure how much it might be worth today.

“I’m trying to sell it here. I know I can’t get what I could get on eBay, but then I’d have to worry about mailing it,” she said. “We have a number of antiques at home. We’re trying to move into a smaller house, and I can’t hold onto all of them.”

She also had a mechanical wind-up crawling baby from the 1940s (Irwin Corp. Baby No. 619) and the original box it came in. According to the Bradford’s Auction Gallery website, the same model sold at a 2021 auction for $45.

Sandy Griffith of Erie shows off a vintage “Our Gang” movie reel during the FX Vintage Toy Roadshow on March 31 in Erie.

Sandy Griffith of Erie was standing next to Yochim and shared the same fears of selling her goods through eBay auctions.

Griffith isn’t a collector, she says, but her entire collection of toys were recently purchased at a local estate sale. She had antique movie reels of “Popeye” and “Our Gang” and a toy locomotive. The locomotive was in the box and seemingly unused.

“The family didn’t want to deal with any of this stuff,” she said of her estate sale haul.

Griffith said she had “sold” the train on eBay, but the person who bought the item never paid her. All is well, she said, because she wouldn’t ship the item until payment was received. Two weeks after the eBay fiasco, she saw a news report about the roadshow.

She estimated that the train is worth some $200. She wasn’t sure how much the movie reels and some vintage children’s books were worth.

Whether they’re worth a fortune or worthless, the reels are representative of a different time.

“Kids today wouldn’t even know what these are,” Griffith said.