(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — State Rep. and Lt. Governor-elect Austin Davis has shifted his focus to transitioning to his new role that begins in January. Davis on Dec. 7, announced his resignation from his state House seat.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve in the state House of Representatives and to be the voice of my community in Harrisburg,” Davis said. “If you had told me as a 16-year-old teen, driven to my first city council meeting to protest gun violence that had reached my own block, that I would have the privilege to represent my hometown and neighboring communities in our state Capitol, and the opportunity to take those issues head on and improve lives, I wouldn’t have believed it.”

In an announcement about his resignation, Davis’ experience and accomplishments as a state representative were touted, including his work with the state insurance marketplace, funding for local schools, workforce development, and promoting revitalization and redevelopment of the Mon Valley.

Davis called his resignation “bittersweet.”

“While I am proud of our accomplishments in the House and will miss working with my colleagues there, I am also excited and looking forward to working with Gov.-elect (Josh) Shapiro to continue to move our commonwealth forward,” Davis said.