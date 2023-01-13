DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission say they are charging a man with upwards of 200 citations for conducting wildlife control business without permits.

According to officials, 67-year-old Nelson Carter from Shickshinny is the owner and operator of ACE Bat and Wildlife Control located in Shickshinny.

Authorities say Carter came under investigation by the PA Game Commission after officers began receiving a mixture of complaints from the public about the quality, and lack of services that Carter’s wildlife removal service was providing.

Investigators said they executed a search warrant on Carter’s business in December 2022 resulting in the seizure of nearly 500 receipts.

The receipts showed in 2021 and 2022, Carter had done wildlife control work involving multiple species, including migratory birds, in both Pennsylvania and New York.

PA Game Commission officials stated Carter at one point did hold a permit as a Nuisance Wildlife Control Operator, which allowed him to lawfully take, harass, transport, release, or dispatch designated wildlife at any time for another person.

However, after being cited numerous times for violating his permit, the permit was permanently revoked in 2011.

Investigators said Carter continued to operate his business servicing wildlife complaints illegally and was cited many times over since 2011.

Carter now faces upwards of 200 citations for conducting wildlife control and removal services without the required state and federal permits.

Lt. Mark Kropa, the Law Enforcement Supervisor for the Northeast Region is asking anyone that may have additional information on Carter’s illegal wildlife control activities to contact the game commission at 833-PGC-WILD.