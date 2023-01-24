Good news for passengers who fly to Chicago from the Erie International Airport, one airline is increasing capacity with their flights in and out of Erie.

United Airline is taking a huge step forward to accommodate their passengers that fly out of our airport.

On March 4th, United will begin operating a larger aircraft to and from the Erie International Airport to Chicago O’Hare.

The affected flights will be United’s morning departure and last arrival of the day. Currently the CJR -200 series and ERJ-145 are the two 50-seater aircrafts that fly in out of the market. The new CJR-700 will be able to hold 70 passengers including first class and equipped with wi-fi.

The Executive Director of the Airport Authority said the airline has been looking to bring larger aircrafts to the community since the pandemic and pilot shortages have reduced air travel.

“It gives people more options to fly in and out of Erie. Some people who want to fly first class gives them the ability to do that as well. As well as gives more seats in the community so people can come in and out of the community,” said Derek Martin Executive Director of the Erie Airport Authority.

Martin said that the airport lost seats throughout the pandemic and this expansion is a step in the right direction.