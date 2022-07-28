LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – I-81 is being shut down in Lebanon County after “numerous multi-vehicle crashes” that involves 20 vehicles, including a passenger bus.

According to PennDOT, the accident is at mile marker 86.5 near Ft. Indiantown Gap.

Pennsylvania State Police are shutting down the roadway and taking motorists off at exit 90. There is also significant rubbernecking in the northbound lane.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. and involves more than 20 vehicles, including a FedEx tractor trailer and a passenger bus. Live PennDOT video shows fire trucks and ambulances at the scene and viewer video shows multiple tractor-trailers involved.

PennDOT also is reporting that Interstate 78 westbound is shut down between Exit 8: US 22 West to Pa.Route 343, to the end of Interstate 78. All lanes on that stretch of road are closed as well.

Officials have not released any details regarding potential injuries and say the timing of the road reopening will depend on if there are any injuries or spills.