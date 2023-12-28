JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is facing multiple charges, including DWAI drugs, following a chase that police said took place Wednesday morning.

Jamestown officers said they were in the area of Maple Street and Ahrens Avenue when they saw a car “traveling at a high rate of speed” shortly after 9:30 a.m. According to police, the vehicle made several evasive turns and drove past a stop sign.

Police said they tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver, identified as 53-year-old Daniel Garcia, kept going, passing another stop sign. As a result, another vehicle crashed into a fence and a house.

The pursuit continued, police said, but eventually stopped in front of a residence on the south side of the city. At this point, police said Garcia got out and tried to run away.

Garcia was then taken into custody and brought to the city jail. Garcia was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, DWAI drugs, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, speed not reasonable and prudent, resisting arrest, nine counts of failing to stop at a stop sign and unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.