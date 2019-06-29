Man critically injured after being hit by car

One man is in serious condition after being hit by a car.

The accident happened near West 14th and Sassafras Streets just after 5:30 Friday night. According to Erie Police, the driver of the car struck the bicyclist in front of the railroad bridge. The man on the bike then rolled over the car, breaking the back windshield. Sassafras Street was closed between West 13th and West 15th Streets for more than two hours as emergency crews cleared the scene and police investigated.

Police say no charges have been filed and the driver was released.