According to Erie Police, just after midnight calls came in to 911 for a man who had been stabbed.

Once on scene, first responders found a man inside his apartment with a stab wound to the neck in the 600 block of East 11th Street.

EMTs reported that the man was losing a lot of blood and was in and out of consciousness. He was rushed to UPMC Hamot for treatment.

Police are not saying if they have a suspect in the incident, but they are continuing to investigate the circumstances.