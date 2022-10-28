(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man was pronounced dead after his dump truck tipped into a pond in Chautauqua County, New York.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at Waterman Road in the Stockton, New York (Chautauqua County). According to a report from the Sheriff’s office, a dump truck driver had been backing off the road near a pond when his truck got too close and it tipped into the water.

William K. Rossow of the Sinclairville, New York, had been driving the truck and was trapped in the vehicle under the water. Neighbors in the area heard the accident. They pulled Rossow out of the vehicle.

Rossow was transported to a local hospital but later was pronounced dead.