Man in custody after overnight standoff in Lake City

A Lake City man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with state police.

According to the Girard station, 911 operators received a call for a domestic disturbance around 6:40 p.m. Sunday in the area of the 10000 block of West Lake Road.

When police arrived, 55-year-old Robert Prebehalla barricaded himself inside the home with two women. After several hours, Prebehalla surrendered to authorities without incident.

He is currently being held in the Erie County Prison awaiting formal charges.

