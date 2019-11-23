Man Leads Police on High Speed Chase

A Guys Mills man lead police on a high speed chase reaching upwards to 100 miles per hour. According to Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville, Joshua Terrill 26th of Guys Mills, refused to stop for a traffic violations in the 20,000 block of Route 19 around 1am Saturday morning. Terrill fled along Route 19, Plank Road and Route 99. Speeds were in excess of 100 miles per hour. The chase ended on Route 19 just south of Jordan Drive in Saegertown, when State Police used spike strips to disable Terrill 2004 Honda Civic. Terrill was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI ,reckless endangerment, thief of a motor vehicle, Terrill is currently in the Crawford County Prison awaiting arrangement.