The man pulled from a burning home, by a good Samaritan earlier this month, has passed away.

According to City of Erie Chief Fire Inspector Don Sauer, the victim, Jon Outlaw, 74, was rescued from the second story of a home in the 2800 block of Liberty Street back on March 8.

That’s when an Amazon delivery driver and a passing motorist came together to warn the residents and help bring Outlaw out of the burning structure.

Outlaw was initially taken to UPMC Hamot before being flown to UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh for further treatment.

We’re told Outlaw died Sunday afternoon — two-and-a-half weeks after the fire.

The cause of that fire has yet to be determined.