Man shot after Sunday high speed chase in Millcreek

State police were forced to shoot a suspect Sunday morning after a high speed chase through Millcreek Township.

This happened just after 9:30 a.m., when police tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation on I-79 North.

The suspect failed to stop and led police on a high speed chase, eventually fleeing his vehicle on Lindberg Avenue.

While the trooper was in pursuit, the suspect started throwing objects at him. The trooper tried to taser him, but it did not work.

The suspect then took out a firearm and the trooper fired at the suspect, striking him in the hand. He was taken into custody and treated at the scene.

He is identified as 19-year old Marquelle Isaiah Daijon Goodwine of Erie.

Goodwine faces multiple charges, including receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

The investigation is ongoing, however police did find a stolen firearm at the scene.