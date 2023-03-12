Last weekend, Asbury Woods hosted its annual Maple Festival, but this weekend was the culmination of the Maple season here in northwestern Pennsylvania.

It was the Northwest Pennsylvania Maple Association’s 20th annual Maple Taste and Tour, with sugar shacks opening their doors to maple lovers all over the region.

The tour spanned several counties locally, including Erie, Crawford, Venango and Mercer counties.

“It’s always been sort of a celebration of spring even if there’s snow on the ground. People know that spring is coming and when the sap starts running and they see buckets on the trees, but this year has been extra busy. Yesterday, we were packed. We not only had the parking lot full, but cars all the way up and down the road and sometimes you couldn’t even get through here,” said Theresa Gamble, a Hurry Hill Farm volunteer.

Hurry Hill Farms offered tastings of various maple products, a ride to the sugar shack, and a self guided tour which told the regions history with maple sap.