Swinging spring temperatures means maple syrup, and Asbury Woods isn't missing the season.

This year, the local nature preserve has hung 65 buckets on its maple trees. Some of the trees have multiple taps. Whether a tree is tapped is determined based on how many times it has been tapped and the diameter of the tree, said Carissa Snarski, Asbury Woods director of development and marketing.

A spile is drilled into the selected trees and a metal pail is situated on a hook beneath the spile’s spout.

Asbury Woods watches the extended forecast waiting for just the right conditions for tapping. The hope is for nighttime temperatures below 32 degrees and daytime temperatures above 40 degrees.

It takes about an entire weekend of tapping before a team of six volunteers collect the pails. At this point, it’s all sap – containing about 2% sugar if the tree was a sugar maple tree, less for a red maple, and less still for a silver maple.

“It’s cool. You and I aren’t scientists or naturalists, so learning about it is neat,” Snarski said.

The sap is taken to the “sugar shack,” near the nature center. There, another team of six people process the sap into syrup.

Bob Howden has been a volunteer at Asbury Woods since 2015.

“I’ve always been interested in nature and the environment — for years and years and years,” Howden says. “When I retired, I got involved, mostly for the syrup production because I found it so fascinating.”

The interior of the sugar shack building has a sweet smell, mixed with the warm smell of wood fire as the sap is boiled.

“Too bad people can’t also smell it when they read about it,” Snarski said.

Essentially, the sap is poured into a 100-gallon holding tank, it’s then slowly delivered to a large cooking/evaporating machine.

A volunteer feeds split wood into a firebox at the base of the machine. On top, several chambers hold sap that bubbles and boils. Steam wafts above each of the chambers. Slowly, the liquid sap passes between each chamber in varying states of readiness, reducing further along the way.

“The sap is 2% percent sugar, and the rest is basically water, and most of that water has to be boiled off,” Howden explains. “As it gets heavier, it keeps moving (through the chambers).”

The goal is to get the sap to 7 degrees above its boiling point.

The sugar shack volunteers have received training from the Northwest Pennsylvania Maple Association which offered classes on maple syrup production. The classes were hosted by the Northwestern School District.

When the sap is nearly ready, it’s filtered and transferred inside to a kitchen stove where it’s finished before being bottled.

In the end, 100 gallons of sap yields about 1 gallon of syrup.

Asbury Woods doesn’t have a license to sell the syrup, so they give it away to volunteers.

“It’s a very small-scale operation,” Snarski said. “We do ours primarily for educational purposes.”

For Howden, the reward isn’t a little bottle of syrup – the reward is the process of making the syrup, and the connection to the natural world that that process brings.

“There’s something about being outside in February and March. We don’t get outside much in the winter,” Howden said.

“And there are sweet rewards when you’re done,” Snarski added.

In about a month (April 2 and 3), Asbury Woods will host its annual Maple Festival. Asbury Woods has hosted a maple festival for 46 years.

At the festival, visitors will have the opportunity to take a 30-minute tour of the maple syrup operation, highlighting the native trees of the region, the changes in maple production, the challenges of producing maple syrup, a demonstration of tree tapping, and a tour of the sugar shack.

Interactive and self-paced stations include the history of maple production, tasting, evaporation science, tree identification, photosynthesis, and a children’s area with games.

“When the sugar maple trees are tapped and cared for properly, they can continue to provide sap for generations of people to enjoy,” Asbury Woods Executive Director Jennifer Farrar said. “This message of good stewardship of natural resources and balancing protection with human use fits well into Asbury Woods mission of conservation, nature appreciation, and environmental education.”

During the festival, vendors will be on site selling maple products.

The Maple Festival is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 2 and 3 at Asbury Woods Nature Preserve. Tickets are $6, and children aged 3 and younger are free. Registration is required at www.asburywood.org.