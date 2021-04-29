Mason Rudolph signs one-year extension with the Steelers

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Mason Rudolph has signed a one-year extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Pittsburgh team reported Thursday night.

Rudolph was drafted as a third round pick in 2018, and was the 76th pick overall after playing for Oklahoma State.

In 2018, Rudolph did not see any playing time but started in eight of the 10 games in 2019 when quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was injured.

According to Teresa Varley for the Pittsburgh Steelers, “He completed 176 of 283 passes for 1,765 yards and 13 touchdowns, leading the Steelers to a 5-3 record in 2019.”

Rudolph played in five games in 2020, started in one, and completed 25 of 43 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns.