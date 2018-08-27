Mass Shooting In Jacksonville Florida Gamers Tourney

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At least 4 killed and 11 wounded in a shooting in Jacksonville Florida.

Breaking News out of Jacksonville Florida. A shooting at a gamers tournament has wounded at least 11 and 4 are reported dead. This is a developing story and information is sketchy at this time. The shooting occurred at a venue called "Jacksonville Landing" and it's known a large on-line gamers competition was on-going at the time. This incident happened about 2 pm today.