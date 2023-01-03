Is your kid a whiz in the kitchen?
MasterChef Junior is casting a new season – now until January 31!
MasterChef Junior is on a nationwide search for the most talented home cooks in America.
If your child is between the ages of 8 and 13, they could be in the next wave of hungry competitors and meet Gordon Ramsey.
To apply, parents can visit www.MasterChefJuniorCasting.com
Guidelines:
- Your child must be at least 8 years old and not older than 13 years old as of February 1, 2023.
- Your child must be a citizen or legal permanent resident of the United States.
- Child (Applicant) AND either one parent or legal guardian must be available for filming starting Early February 2023 for approximately 3-4 weeks.
- Your child must have a valid work permit in hand by February 1, 2023.
- The Work Permit must be issued by the State of California.