Is your kid a whiz in the kitchen?

MasterChef Junior is casting a new season – now until January 31!

MasterChef Junior is on a nationwide search for the most talented home cooks in America.

If your child is between the ages of 8 and 13, they could be in the next wave of hungry competitors and meet Gordon Ramsey.

To apply, parents can visit www.MasterChefJuniorCasting.com

Guidelines: