A local university is hosting math teachers across the tri-state area to learn new ideas and strategies to take back into their own classrooms.

A coordinator said a big part of the event is networking and sharing ideas like assessment strategies and lessons.

She said the event also includes a variety of sessions from different speakers. She said the idea began nine years ago and has expanded over the years due to its success.

“We started nine years ago with a small conference of about 30 people and it just continues to grow and show a need. As I said, we have 125, K through 16 teachers, all together, which is really great just for that variety of age levels, to hear teachers across that spectrum work together and to talk about what’s working in their classrooms,” said Courtney Nagle, Penn State Behrend associate professor of mathematics education.

Nagle said the event is being held local to prevent far travel for the teachers.