The last round of American Rescue Plan (ARP) dollars for Erie city businesses was announced.

Several local business owners attended Mayor Joe Schember’s press conference Thursday morning.

One recipient, the owner of Barb’s Daycare, said this funding allows her to continue her services.

Also, the owner of a community hair salon that works with senior citizens, school-aged children, working mothers, and veterans said these federal dollars would help her expand her salon.

“I’m grateful to get this grant because it’s going to help take me from the storefront that I’m at on parade street to a new location,” said Amber Love, owner of Ambiance by Amber.

“With the help of the grants and the city and the support for small businesses I have been able to stay afloat,” said Mary Euell, owner of Barb’s Family Learning Daycare.

Barb’s Daycare is teaming up with the crime victim center to provide more child care in the city.