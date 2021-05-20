Mayor Schember encouraging residents to take part in summer recreation programs in the city

Mayor Joe Schember is encouraging everyone, especially young students to sign up for the City of Erie’s summer recreation programs.

Many of the City of Erie’s summer programs weren’t able to function normally because of COVID-19, but more people are getting vaccinated within the city.

Mayor Schember is asking everyone to get out this summer and enjoy the open parks, basketball courts and summer recreation programs. The programs will have free swimming lessons and other sporty, fun activities.

“I think summer rec is really important, especially for young people for a number of reasons. One, you don’t want to sit in the house all day doing nothing. In fact, you can get out and interact with other people. I remember when I was a kid growing up in Erie myself. Every day, I would get my baseball, glove, bat and walk up to a park that was a block and a half from our house.” Mayor Schember said.

The summer recreation programs are free.