Students from McDowell’s Air Force Junior ROTC program held a ceremony Friday to honor veterans of all branches.

The students performing a prisoner of war, missing in action ceremony before heading outside to lower the flag flying over McDowell Intermediate High School to half-staff.

Friday’s event is held each year to teach younger generations the importance of honoring veterans of all generations.

“We want the younger generation to understand what veterans day is. They may be veterans one day. They may not want a special day, but it’s important that we set aside one day, one day a year for those special people that have risked everything to protect our country,” said David Holmes, chief instructor.

Veterans in attendance at Friday’s event were asked to stand so they could be recognized.