One local school district received a generous donation that will benefit the future workforce.

Thursday morning, McDowell Manufacturing Association received a $20,000 check from the Gene Hass Foundation.

The $20,000 will make an impact to the future generation of workers.

McDowell High School students with the manufacturing lab got a big boost for their future.

Superintendent of the Millcreek School District, Dr. Ian Roberts, said school programs make an impact on the labor market.

“We have a rich history of being on one of the major machining hubs, not only for the commonwealth of PA, but nationally,” said Dr. Ian Roberts, superintendent of the Millcreek School District.

The students said the scholarships will help them tremendously as they further their education in the industry.

“Getting money here will help us with scholarships and provide us with the opportunity to succeed in college, but not only this, it gives people the opportunity to go straight into the workforce,” said Abby Faulhauber, McDowell High School senior.

The Gene Hass Foundation has supported schools, trade schools and high schools to help bolster the manufacturing industry.

“It doesn’t matter if you are 10 minutes outside of downtown Pittsburgh or in the middle of the state, nobody can find people that want to work in the industry, they are having a real hard time finding workers. So, the first thing that McDowell is doing is presenting people and preparing them to go into the workforce,” said Mark Rodrigues of the Haas Factory Outlet.

The money will also go towards workforce materials for students going into a career in manufacturing.