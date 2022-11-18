(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The pet cemetery in McKean has a new owner.

Many people know Jennifer Farrar through her work as the executive director of Asbury Woods but on Nov. 17, she closed on the sale of Hearthside Pet Cemetery and added a new role to her name — pet cemetery owner.

Hearthside Pet Cemetery has been in operation since 1958. It was started by a local veterinarian and had been in the Paavola Family for three generations. Notably, the cemetery is home to the remains of Bonzo, a movie star chimpanzee that co-starred in the 1951 film “Bedtime for Bonzo” with actor turned U.S. President Ronald Reagan. After the films, the chimpanzee toured the country and died after becoming ill in Erie. A pair of markers note Bonzo’s grave.

“I don’t know that Bonzo has any following today, but certainly as I was talking to people about purchasing the property, it was surprising how many people know about Bonzo and the inscription on his gravestone: ‘He made us laugh,'” Farrar said.

Bonzo, however, is one of many, many pets buried at the property. In 2018, Farrar and her family got a new puppy, a golden retriever named Jack. At 7 months old, Jack ate a “death cap mushroom” — a toxic mushroom that caused liver failure and proved fatal for Jack. Farrar’s children were young at the time, and she says she “didn’t like the idea of cremation.” It was Farrar’s mother who suggested that Jack be buried at Hearthside. (Farrar’s mother, Debbie Burick, also had a pet buried at the cemetery in 1975.)

“It was a really great solution for our family at the time,” Farrar said.

In the past year, the cemetery saw numerous community complaints due to a lack of upkeep — the grass reportedly went unmowed, and pet owners were upset. Farrar declined to comment on that situation, noting that the prior family had spent generations keeping up the cemetery, and their situation had changed recently. Farrar instead focused on looking forward to her family’s stewardship.

“We’re very happy to carry on with the pet cemetery and to keep it a beautiful, well-maintained place,” she said.

James and Jennifer Farrar pose for a photo on closing day.

Hearthside offered the Farrar family an opportunity beyond stewardship of their beloved pet’s final resting place; Farrar said she decided to purchase the property as an opportunity to start a business partnership with her sons James and Anthony. While Anthony will handle landscaping duties, Jennifer and 15-year-old James are listed as owners of the cemetery in a recent news release.

“James has been a budding entrepreneur since he was 10 years old — he had me make business cards for him when he was 10 years old so that he could market himself as a ‘handy helper’ around the neighborhood,” Jennifer Farrar said. “We’re excited about having something that we can call our own and maintain.”

The Farrar family has two dogs — a 4-year-old golden retriever named Ali, and a 1-year-and-six-months-old mixed breed named Jada.

Over the coming weeks, Jennifer Farrar says the family plans to focus on the transition of ownership. Already they’ve introduced a new logo. Everything at the cemetery is weather dependent, but they hope to start offering burials and services in December.

“With this property, we already had a personal connection to it, and we can already relate to how important the service is to people when they’re grieving through their loss of a pet, and we know that we can handle it in a caring and compassionate way,” Farrar said. “This seemed like the right thing to move forward with.”