A housing rehabilitation project in Meadville has drawn the attention of the Shapiro Administration and received a financial boost Friday.

A representative from the Department of Community and Economic Development toured the Common Roots Housing Rehabilitation Project Friday morning.

The project recently received an $81,750 award through the Neighborhood Assistance Program.

Common Roots, with Allegheny College and Erie Bank, is renovating three former student houses and plans to sell them to low-income buyers.