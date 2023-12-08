A housing rehabilitation project in Meadville has drawn the attention of the Shapiro Administration and received a financial boost Friday.
A representative from the Department of Community and Economic Development toured the Common Roots Housing Rehabilitation Project Friday morning.
The project recently received an $81,750 award through the Neighborhood Assistance Program.
Common Roots, with Allegheny College and Erie Bank, is renovating three former student houses and plans to sell them to low-income buyers.