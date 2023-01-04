A fire in Meadville is leaving six families displaced tonight.

Calls for the fire went out around two p.m. this afternoon for a fire at a Meadville apartment building on North Cottage Street.

Crawford County 911 says that there was an individual entrapped in the building and a rescue took place.

Meadville Fire Department says that no one was injured, but some were given medical attention for possible smoke inhalation concerns.

The structure remained intact, but crews on scene say that there is considerable water and smoke damage.

Crews on the scene continue to investigate for a cause.