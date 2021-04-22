Meadville middle school students taking part in pen pal program with students in West Africa

Expanding your horizons…

That’s what a group of Meadville area middle school students are doing as they take part in a pen pal program.

Fontaine Glenn has more about this pen pal program with students in West Africa.

The students enrolled in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Mentoring program are taking enrichment courses like math, science, English, or nutrition to name a few.

This year pen paling became an option.

Dr. Dixon, director of the MLK mentoring program, connected with Gwendolyn Joy Smith — a former student of Dr. Dixon’s.

Smith, director of her own company Transformation Education, has been living in Sierra Leone West Africa for the past 14 years.

This connection brought together two cultures and multiple students from opposite sides of the world.

One student in West Africa says why she enjoys getting letters from her pen pals.

“I love to be a pen pal, because I want to learn more about your country and I want you to learn more about my own country, that’s why,” Josephine Comfort Johnson, student.