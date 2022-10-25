(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Crawford County is set to receive a community block grant of more than $1.2 million for park improvements.

The improvements will be made at Huidekoper Park in Meadville. That will include new asphalt, hoops, nets, fence line painting, and drinking fountain and water bottle filling stations.

Greenspace upgrades will include an expanded walking trail with interpretive signage, a community garden, a dog park, disc golf course, cornhole court, and barbecue and horseshoe pits.

Two new play structures will be built for two age ranges — children aged 5-12 years old and children 2-5 years old. Both play structures will feature a rubber surface.

Parking area improvements will include ADA compliant spaces, marking, signage and stormwater drainage.

The funding was announced by Gov. Tom Wolf’s office and is part of a $45-million package of Community Development Block Grants through the CARES Act.

“This funding will allow communities to make a variety of infrastructure updates,” Wolf said. “Whether it be water and sewage systems, parks, or social services, these dollars are going to help make communities better places to live, work and play.”

A total of 14 individual counties will receive new grants — Butler, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Dauphin, Fayette, Indiana, Lawrence, Luzerne, Mifflin, Somerset, Tioga, Union and Westmoreland. An alliance of seven counties (NEPA Alliance) also will receive $1 million. The counties in the alliance are Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill and Wayne.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) is a federal act that aimed to help communities prepare for, prevent the spread of, and respond to the impacts of coronavirus.