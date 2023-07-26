With higher temperatures this week, local medical experts are reminding community members to be mindful of the time they spend outdoors.

With temperatures in the high 80s, emergency room crews say they could see some patients suffering from heat stroke, heat exhaustion and dehydration.

Medical experts say it’s important to stay hydrated, apply sunscreen and to be careful while exercising outdoors.

They added these temperatures can be dangerous for certain groups.

“There’s a time for exercise, but then there’s a time to take a day off. When it’s real high, temperature high, humidity, it’s probably not the time to be out running on the hot pavement. The elderly, maybe patients that are a bit overweight or de-conditioned, not the time to be outside trying to do more than you can,” said Dr. Christopher Cammarata, emergency medicine physician at UPMC Hamot.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the high 70s and low 80s by Thursday, July 27.