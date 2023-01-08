Pennsylvanians have lottery fever to start 2023.

The Mega Millions Jackpot has risen to an estimated $1.1 billion and lottery distributors said that they’re seeing a spike in ticket sales. Lottery ticket distributors are saying that when numbers start to get as high as what we’re seeing, all sorts of players come around to take a shot at generational wealth.

Just a few months after a $2 billion Powerball Jackpot winner was declared, another lottery has reached the billion mark once again. The Mega Millions has reached $1.1 billion and will be drawn on Tuesday, January 10th. This comes after 24 drawings where no winner was declared, which goes back into 2022 over two months ago.

The owner of Kelley’s Korner Market said that some recent changes to lottery formats have paved the way for these big jackpots.

“They added some numbers. Now the first five numbers are one through 70, so they went from 65 I think it was to 70 so it’s a little harder to hit. Powerball did the same thing. It makes the lottery grow faster. Also, Powerball is drawn three days a week now so because of that the jackpots just grow faster,” said Bill Rose, Owner of Kelley’s Korner Market.

According to The Associated Press, the prize is the third largest of its kind in United States history. Store owners said that high jackpots bring customers into their stores, adding that they’re likely to buy more than just a ticket.

“We definitely see more people. Our business improves just from people coming in to buy tickets, sticking around and buying other things. So, it’s more foot traffic for us as a store which is really nice,” said Dominic MacArthur, a clerk at Dee’s Cigar Store.

While many people are optimistic about their chances, a mathematics professor at Syracuse University said that the odds of winning the Mega Millions prize is just one out of 302 million.